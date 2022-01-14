O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,546 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,307 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,982,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,987,000 after buying an additional 316,610 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,192,000 after buying an additional 304,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,730,000 after buying an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,168,000 after purchasing an additional 58,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,162,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares during the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

