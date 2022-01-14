O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,646 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 222,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 116,995 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 978,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,264,000 after buying an additional 101,239 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 251,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.76.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $705.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

