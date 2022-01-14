Creative Planning Sells 1,844 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.87.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.