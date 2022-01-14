Pictet & Cie Europe SA Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $517.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $618.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.90. The company has a market capitalization of $229.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.67.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.