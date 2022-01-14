Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $996,000 Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,448,000 after acquiring an additional 486,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,599,000 after acquiring an additional 352,823 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,993,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213,308 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

