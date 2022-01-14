Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $21.42 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361,497 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $21,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in UDR by 110.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UDR. Truist upped their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.61.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.91, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

