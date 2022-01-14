Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 14,800 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.29% of InMode worth $29,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in InMode in the third quarter worth about $2,138,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in InMode by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 303,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,438,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter.

INMD opened at $51.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

