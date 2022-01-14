Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,155 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Extra Space Storage worth $22,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after purchasing an additional 243,328 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,085,000 after acquiring an additional 85,767 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,519,000 after acquiring an additional 102,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.12.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXR opened at $206.61 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

