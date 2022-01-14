NTV Asset Management LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $425.94. 176,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,499,035. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $338.57 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

