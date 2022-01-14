Tredje AP fonden Purchases Shares of 20,000 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,394 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after acquiring an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after purchasing an additional 736,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 404,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,553,000 after buying an additional 277,055 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,129. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.25. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.63 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

