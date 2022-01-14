Tredje AP fonden Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $14,413,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,957. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.91 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.16, a P/E/G ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

