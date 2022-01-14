NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

BATS FLOT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,189 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76.

