Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Corning (NYSE:GLW) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $41.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.42.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.