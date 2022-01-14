Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS: RBGLY) in the last few weeks:

1/12/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. "

1/11/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating. They now have a 6,500.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating.

11/24/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. 1,951,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,897. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

