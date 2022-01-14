Tredje AP fonden Invests $6.98 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,310,000 after buying an additional 273,007 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,178,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,089,000 after buying an additional 202,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.71. 86,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,568,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.