Tredje AP fonden Makes New $5.71 Million Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $401.07. 853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,211. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.27 and a 200 day moving average of $410.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

