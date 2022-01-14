JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €28.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PSM. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.02) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.84) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.60 ($18.86) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.82 ($22.52).

Shares of PSM stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €14.61 ($16.60). 771,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €12.77 ($14.51) and a fifty-two week high of €19.00 ($21.59). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

