Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 3,850

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,000 ($54.30) to GBX 3,850 ($52.26) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) target price on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($48.32) to GBX 2,300 ($31.22) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,281.43 ($58.12).

Shares of ASC traded down GBX 132 ($1.79) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,382 ($32.33). 393,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,667. The firm has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,384.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,195.12.

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.65), for a total value of £98,862.52 ($134,196.44). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($34.46) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($17,232.25).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

