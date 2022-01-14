Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,030 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $36,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after buying an additional 110,846 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,690,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,586,000 after buying an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after buying an additional 113,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $1,272,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,573 shares of company stock valued at $46,543,921. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $77.91 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

