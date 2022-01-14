Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.45 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Hologic by 11.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Hologic by 1.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

