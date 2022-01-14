Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 475,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,256,044 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $34,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,185,428 shares of company stock valued at $97,611,276. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.09. The company has a market cap of $167.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $95.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

