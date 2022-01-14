Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,281 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 62.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 52,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.