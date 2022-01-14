Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.91 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NSC opened at $290.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.03 and a 200-day moving average of $269.35. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

