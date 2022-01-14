SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,655 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,422 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,670,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,094 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 308,187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 656,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 656,440 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,960,000.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

