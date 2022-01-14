Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $4,345,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Aptiv by 24.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $1,794,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 15.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 333,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.47.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $158.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.48 and its 200 day moving average is $161.47. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

