Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 26,700 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 49.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,747 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $168.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.