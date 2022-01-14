Brokers Set Expectations for Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

GOSS opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $26,576,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 566,354 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,577,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 316,667 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,516,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 239,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

