Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 18,646 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 523.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palladiem LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 569.9% in the third quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 443.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $67.29.

