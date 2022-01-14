Pitcairn Co. Decreases Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.70.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.