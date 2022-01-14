Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIGB. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $53.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75.

