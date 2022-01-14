Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,496 shares of company stock worth $5,865,002 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $361.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

