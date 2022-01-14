Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $261.74 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407,889 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Maximus worth $261,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Maximus by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Maximus by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:MMS opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.78. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

