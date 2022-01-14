Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Shares of CTKB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,216. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.81. Cytek BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $826,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytek BioSciences

