Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.