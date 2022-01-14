Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 25.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $63.17. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $48.76 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.