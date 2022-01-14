Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €113.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) price target on Vinci in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) price target on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €106.19 ($120.67).

Vinci stock traded up €2.27 ($2.58) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €97.47 ($110.76). The company had a trading volume of 1,374,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €90.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.49. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($100.91).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

