Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Cut by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 598.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.54 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.44.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.18.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

