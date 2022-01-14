ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) in a research report released on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.28.

ATI Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.52. 64,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,123. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.46 million. Equities analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 237,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $2,866,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

