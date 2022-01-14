Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Decreased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,095 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $327.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.75. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

