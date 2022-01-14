Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 455.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 793,154 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $270,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

NYSE:PH opened at $327.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.75. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $334.98. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

