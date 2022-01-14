Morgan Stanley Raises J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $130.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.91.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.71 and a 200 day moving average of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.34. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $111.18 and a 1 year high of $144.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 30.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 115.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

