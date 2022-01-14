Barclays PLC Has $49.02 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $49,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,730,743,000 after buying an additional 136,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,224,867,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after buying an additional 353,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $380.78 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $433.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

