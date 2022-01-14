NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 19,800 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in NetEase by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in NetEase by 3.6% in the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 127,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NetEase by 4.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetEase by 68.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 274,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth about $35,844,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.66. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

