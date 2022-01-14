Mizuho Boosts Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $30.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after purchasing an additional 224,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,326 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

