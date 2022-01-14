Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DCO opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $545.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ducommun by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ducommun by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ducommun by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ducommun by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

