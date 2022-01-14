Brokerages Set Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Price Target at $25.50

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DTC opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

