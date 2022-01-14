Morgan Stanley Boosts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $106.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

PLNT opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 321.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 434.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 55,098 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $3,594,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 182.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 174,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

