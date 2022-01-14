Wolfe Research Downgrades Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $112.72 on Tuesday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

