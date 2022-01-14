Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.29

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 49055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €49.00 ($55.68) to €50.00 ($56.82) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €44.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.74.

The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

