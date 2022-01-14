Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DTC. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of DTC stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

